New Delhi: The Union and state governments are planning to provide financing assistance to people who are badly affected due to the lockdown imposed to contain COVID19. However, most of the people are unaware about it due to which they are deprived of getting the benefits. But here’s how you can get the financial assistance. If you follow certain rules, Rs 5000 will be credited to your account.

Most of the State governments are providing financing support to the people of their State. Delhi government has also announced to provide Rs 5000.

As per information, each carpenter, grinder worker, workers engaged in construction, workers engaged at concrete mixing plant, crane operator, electrician, fitter man, blacksmith, pump operator, mason, textile workers, weldors and worker will be provided with Rs 5000.

The Delhi government has in its official website (https://delhi.gov.in/) has created a link. The workers can register their names in by clicking on the link. They can do so by themselves or can take the help of others for the purpose. The 10-day online registration drive is slated to be held between May 15 and May 25. Verification will be done from May 25. Once this process is completed, Rs 5000 each will be credited in the bank accounts of the eligible beneficiaries.