Govt says petrol and diesel price will not rise, may consider buying Russian LNG

Advertisement

New Delhi: Govt of India has assured that there will not be any immediate hike in petrol and diesel prices, despite West Asian conflicts disrupting supply routes. The statement further said that India plans to maintain stable retail fuel prices by increasing Russian oil imports and potentially buying Russian LNG to ensure energy security.

It is being reportedly said that there are no plans to increase retail prices of petrol and diesel as India’s fuel stocks are rising steadily despite turmoil in the Middle East.

Advertisement

As per sources, the energy stock position of India is improving. As the situation is improving, that is giving us greater confidence.

Also Read: UP Deputy CM’s Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing