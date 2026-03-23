Govt Revamps Mutual Credit Guarantee Scheme (MCGS-MSME): Key Changes for Manufacturers & Exporters

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The Ministry of Finance just rolled out some big updates to the Mutual Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs. They’re shaking things up to match the goals laid out in the Budget for 2025-26, and they’ve actually listened to what people in the industry have expressed. Now, MSMEs can get credit more easily, especially when they’re looking to buy new plant and machinery. It’s a clear signal from the government—they want businesses to scale up and adopt better technology.

One of the biggest changes is who can apply. The scheme isn’t stuck with just manufacturing anymore—it now covers the service sector too. The government also cut down the minimum project cost for machinery from 75% to 60%. That gives MSMEs more flexibility, so instead of funneling most of their budget into machinery alone, they can spend on things like infrastructure or digital upgrades and still qualify for the scheme.

They’ve set a 10-year fixed tenure for credit guarantees, which means businesses have more time and stability to pay for high-value equipment. The upfront 5% contribution is now refundable, starting from the fourth year. Every year after that, borrowers get 1% of it back—as long as their loan account performs well. This not only makes cash flow a bit easier but also rewards those who stick to their payment schedule.

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Exporters got a boost, too. MSMEs that have exported at least a quarter of their turnover for three straight years can now access up to ₹20 crore in guaranteed loans. The government increased its coverage to 75% for defaults and scrapped the first-year guarantee fee entirely. Exporters also see their upfront contribution capped at ₹40 lakh (2%), and those refunds roll out in the fourth and fifth years.

But these changes are about more than just numbers and technical tweaks. They’re laying the groundwork for the large-scale “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision. MSMEs aren’t just tiny, local businesses anymore—they’re being positioned as vital players in India’s global ambitions.

MSMEs already make up 30% of India’s GDP and provide jobs to over 35 crore people, so making credit easier is a direct investment in both economic growth and social stability. By lowering the cost and effort to get high-tech machinery, the government is helping small businesses produce better goods and meet tough international standards. Plus, the switch from tough requirements to more flexible, performance-linked refunds builds real trust between banks and businesses. That’s a major step in closing the credit gap that’s hurt the sector for so long.