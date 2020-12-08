Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has put on hold the installation of High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) for the time being for all categories of vehicles.

The department will issue fresh deadlines later.

Meanwhile, those who have already applied on the portal bookmyhsrp.com need not cancel the booking. They will get the plate fixed to their vehicle on the allotted date.

According to official sources, the process has been put on hold to make bookings for HSRP more convenient for vehicle owners in the state.

The Society of Automobiles Manufacturers (SIAM) is constructing a website to make bookings easy. Till the website becomes functional, HSRP installation will be on hold in the state.

Vehicle owners were facing difficulties to get vehicle-related works done at the RTOs (regional transport office) as the department had made it mandatory to produce a booking slip for HSRP at the office.

Now, RTOs will accept applications for fitness certificate, duplicate Registration Certificate (RC), renewal of RC, transfer of ownership, no objection certificate (NOC), change of address, hypothecation cancellation, new permit, national permit, special permit, temporary permit, duplicate copy of permit and renewal of permit without seeking booking slip for HSRP.