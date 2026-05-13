Govt Hikes Common Paddy MSP by Rs 72 to Rs 2,441 per Quintal for 2026-27

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New Delhi: Government of India on Wednesday raised the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for common paddy by Rs 72 to Rs 2,441 per quintal for the 2026-27 kharif marketing season, aiming to ensure remunerative prices for farmers.

The MSP for A-grade paddy was also increased by Rs 72 to Rs 2,461 per quintal. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved MSPs for 14 kharif crops ahead of sowing, which begins in June with the southwest monsoon.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the MSPs have been fixed at least 50% above the cost of production, in line with policy. The estimated payout to farmers would be Rs 2.60 lakh crore, with annual procurement projected at 824.41 lakh metric tonnes.

Alongside paddy, steeper hikes were announced for pulses, oilseeds, and cotton to reduce import dependency and promote crop diversification.

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Sunflower seed saw the highest absolute increase of Rs 622 to Rs 8,343 per quintal, followed by cotton, nigerseed, and sesamum.

The revised prices take effect from the 2026-27 kharif marketing season beginning September-October.

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Also read: Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre nationwide from May 14