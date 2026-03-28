Govt Finalizes ₹8.20 Lakh Cr Borrowing Plan for H1 FY27: Includes ₹15k Cr Green Bonds

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The government just wrapped up its borrowing plan for the first half of the 2026-27 financial year, aiming to raise ₹8.20 lakh crore between April and September. That’s about 51% of the total annual target, which stands at ₹16.09 lakh crore. Basically, the government borrows money by issuing dated securities—think of them as official IOUs where they promise to return the money, plus interest, after a set period. This borrowing helps to cover the fiscal deficit, or the gap between what the government brings in through taxes and what it spends on things like infrastructure, subsidies, and running the country.

This year, there is an interesting development: the plan includes ₹15,000 crore from Sovereign Green Bonds. These bonds are different—every rupee raised is legally tied to projects that help the environment, like renewable energy, cleaner transport, or climate adaptation. The government gets to tick off its international climate boxes and attract investors focused on sustainability. For those investors, it’s a pretty safe, government-backed way to put money into something good for the planet.

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The whole strategy is built around 26 weekly auctions, with the bonds’ lifespans stretching from 3 years all the way to 50. Offering super long options (like 30, 40, and 50-year bonds) is really about pleasing big players like insurance companies and pension funds. These entities need “long-duration” assets to match their long-term liabilities (the payouts they must make to policyholders decades from now). By offering a variety of tenors, the government ensures it doesn’t crowd one specific part of the market, which helps keep interest rates stable across the economy.

To manage its debt efficiently, the government trimmed its annual borrowing goal from ₹17.20 lakh crore down to ₹16.09 lakh crore. They made that possible by doing some “conversion/switch” operations—a bit of debt magic where they swap soon-to-mature bonds for new ones with much longer timelines. This move eases their immediate cash crunch and lets them push repayment further out, all without sending interest rates through the roof. It’s a way to keep debt under control without nasty surprises for the economy.