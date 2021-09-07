Govt blind to students’ distress, postpone NEET exam: Rahul Gandhi

By IANS
Rahul Gandhi
Photo: IANS

New Delhi: After the court refused to interfere on dates of the NEET examination, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi came out openly in support of the aspirants.

Rahul on Tuesday in a tweet said, “GOI is blind to students’ distress. Postpone #NEET exam. Let them have a fair chance.”

As per reports, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed petitions to defer NEET because this year’s date clashed with other exams.

The students said the NEET date clashed with other exams, including those for compartment exams for the CBSE students. The court said 16 lakh students will appear for NEET and it can’t be deferred.

The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on September 12 across the country following Covid-19 protocols. The NEET examination was earlier scheduled to be held on August 1.

