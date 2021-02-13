New Delhi: The Central government on Saturday approved Rs 3,113.05 crore additional assistance to five states and Union Territories (UTs) which were affected by natural disasters during 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Saturday.

The assistance is being provided to Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry, which were affected by floods, cyclones (Nivar and Burevi) and pest attack.

Of the total assistance, Andhra Pradesh has been allocated Rs 280.78 crore while Bihar got Rs 1,255.27 crore. Both were allocated the money for the floods that hit the states during the Southwest Monsoon last year.

Tamil Nadu has been provided Rs 63.14 crore for cyclone Nivar and Rs 223.77 crore for cyclone Burevi, taking the total amount to Rs 286.91 crore.

The Union Territory of Puducherry has been allotted Rs 9.91 crore for Cyclone Nivar, while Madhya Pradesh will get Rs 1,280.18 crore for pest-attack during Kharif 2020.

A high-level committee under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved the additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to these states.

While approving the assistance, Shah said the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to help the people of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh, who braved these natural disasters.

The Central government had deputed inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) immediately after the calamities without waiting for the receipt of memorandum from the affected state governments, a Home Ministry statement said.

In addition, during the financial year 2020-21 till date, the Central government has released Rs 19,036.43 crore to 28 states from the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) and Rs 4,409.71 crore to 11 states from the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF).

