Govt approves Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine, to be available on Co-WIN from today

New-Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has approved Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine and will be added in CoWIN app.

“The government of India has approved Nasal vaccine. It will be used as a heterologous booster and will be available first in private hospitals. It will be included in Covid vaccination program from today,” official sources said.

Those who have taken Covishield and Covaxin can take the nasal vaccine as a heterologous booster dose.

The Covid vaccination programme as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age, official sources said.

In November, the nasal vaccine – BBV154 had received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18 as a heterologous booster dose.