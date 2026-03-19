Govt Approves ₹1,718 Cr MSP Support for Cotton Farmers (2023-24)

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved a hefty ₹1,718.56 crore for the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI. This goes beyond mere numbers—it’s an essential aid during the 2023-24 cotton season, helping CCI cover its costs from buying cotton at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) when market rates tanked.

Basically, when cotton prices dropped below what the government promised, CCI stepped in and bought crop directly from farmers. Without that safety net, many farmers would’ve been forced to sell their cotton—often called “white gold”—at a loss, just to pay off debts. This fresh funding lets CCI keep playing that critical role, making sure farmers get fair prices even when the global market goes haywire. It’s a way to keep rural economies steady and prevent those all-too-common distress sales.

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India’s cotton industry is massive—around a quarter of the world’s cotton comes from here. With over 114 lakh hectares growing cotton, the sector supports millions: about 60 lakh farmers, plus 500 lakh workers in textiles and processing. By locking in this money, the government is helping transform unpredictable market swings into something farmers can count on, fitting neatly into their vision for a self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar) Bharat.

And there’s more. CCI has upgraded how it works to make sure the support actually reaches farmers, cutting out delays and red tape:

– They run a sprawling network of over 508 procurement centres across 11 states, so farmers don’t need to travel far.

– With the Cott-Ally app, farmers skip the middlemen. Payments and procurement data show up right on their phones.

– Using Bale Identification and Traceability System (BITS), every cotton bale gets a QR code backed by blockchain, so Indian cotton stays trusted and traceable worldwide.

With these funds settled, CCI is set for the 2025-26 season, giving farmers confidence to plant and invest in a crop that’s vital for India. It’s a move that really matters—helping farmers weather ups and downs while keeping the industry strong.