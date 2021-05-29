New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that all children who lost both parents or guardians due to COVID 19 will be supported under ‘PM-CARES for Children’ scheme.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the children who became orphans due to coronavirus will get a monthly stipend once they turn 18 and a fund of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 23 from PM CARES.

Besides, they will be provided free education and will be assisted to get an education loan for higher education and the PM CARES will pay interest on the loan.

This apart, such children will get free health insurance of Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat till 18 years and premium will be paid by PM CARES.

Children below the age of 10 years will be given admission in the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar. If the child is admitted in a private school, the fees as per the RTE norms will be given from the PM CARES. The PM-CARES will also pay for expenditure on uniforms, textbooks and notebooks.

Children between 11-18 years will be given admission in any central government residential school such as Sainik School, Navodaya Vidyalaya.

In case the child is to continue under the care of guardian/ grandparents/ extended family, then he or she will be given admission in the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar.

For higher education, the child will be assisted in obtaining education loans for professional courses and higher education in India as per the existing education loan norms and the interest on this loan will be paid by the PM CARES.

As an alternative, scholarship equivalent to the tuition fees or course fees for undergraduate/ vocational courses as per government norms will be provided to such children under Central or state government schemes. For children who are not eligible under the existing scholarship schemes, PM CARES will provide an equivalent scholarship.

All children will be enrolled as a beneficiary under Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM-JAY) with a health insurance cover of Rs five lakhs. The premium amount for these children till the age of 18 years will be paid by PM CARES.

(With inputs from IANS)