Govt announced claims on 21-days Lockdown extention as Baseless

By IANS
New Delhi: Debunking viral reports on social media that claimed government will extend the 21-day lockdown, the Centre on Monday denied them as ‘baseless’.

“There are rumours and media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless,” the Press Information Bureau on Monday tweeted.

The clarification comes in after the social media went abuzz with reports that claimed that the 21 day lockdown will be extended to a 3-month-long lockdown by the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced nationwide three weeks lockdown starting from March 24th midnight. He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively.

“With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are,” said the Prime Minister. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern.

Modi warned, if “we don’t follow a complete lockdown for the coming 21 days, the nation will go back 21 years and many families will be devastated”.

