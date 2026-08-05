Govind Mohan gets one more extension as Union Home Secretary

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New Delhi: The central government on Wednesday gave one more extension in service to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan for a period of one year up to August 22, 2027.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the extension. This is the second consecutive year that Mohan, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Sikkim cadre, has been granted an extension as Union Home Secretary. The government had first extended his tenure in the post until August 22, 2026, through an order issued on July 11, 2025.

A Ministry of Personnel order mentions that Mohan’s tenure has been extended for a period of one year beyond August 22, 2026, up to August 22, 2027, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The extension has been approved in relaxation of the provisions of Fundamental Rule (FR) 56(d) and Rule 16(1A) of the All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.

“Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the service of Shri Govind Mohan, IAS (SK:89) as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs for a period of one year beyond 22.08.2026 i.e. up to 22.08.2027 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of the provisions of FR 56 (d) and Rule 16 (1A) of the All India Services (Death-Cum- Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958,” reads the Ministry of personnel order.

Mohan, who was to retire on September 30, 2025, was appointed as the Union Home Secretary in 2024, and he assumed office on August 23, 2024.

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Earlier, Mohan served as Secretary, Ministry of Culture, from October 1, 2021 to August 14, 2024.

He completed his B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from BHU’s Institute of Technology in 1986 and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM Ahmedabad in 1988.

Mohan was Additional Secretary in the MHA from September 2018 to September 2021. His MHA experience is particularly significant because he handled important internal-security and administrative responsibilities before returning as Home Secretary.

Before joining MHA, Mohan had also served as Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, from August 2017 to May 2018. He had also served as Principal Resident Commissioner, Sikkim, apart from several assignments in the Sikkim cadre.

(Source: ANI)

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