New Delhi: India has reported 26 potential cases of bleeding and clotting after administration of Covishield vaccine out of 498 serious and severe events, informed a government panel investigating adverse events following COVID-19 immunization.

There were no such potential issues of thromboembolic (formation of a clot in a blood vessel that might also break loose and carried by the blood stream to plug another vessel) reported post administration of Covaxin vaccine.

The National Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) Committee in its report submitted to the Union Health Ministry said that bleeding and clotting cases following COVID vaccination in India are “minuscule” and in line with the expected number of diagnoses of these conditions in the country.

Ministry Of Health and Family Welfare shall separately issue advisories to healthcare workers and vaccine beneficiaries to encourage people in order to be aware of suspected thromboembolic symptoms occurring within 20 days after receiving any COVID-19 vaccine (particularly Covishield).

Following are some of the symptoms: