Government Panel Finds Cases Of Blood Clots Post Covishield Vaccination
New Delhi: India has reported 26 potential cases of bleeding and clotting after administration of Covishield vaccine out of 498 serious and severe events, informed a government panel investigating adverse events following COVID-19 immunization.
There were no such potential issues of thromboembolic (formation of a clot in a blood vessel that might also break loose and carried by the blood stream to plug another vessel) reported post administration of Covaxin vaccine.
The National Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) Committee in its report submitted to the Union Health Ministry said that bleeding and clotting cases following COVID vaccination in India are “minuscule” and in line with the expected number of diagnoses of these conditions in the country.
Ministry Of Health and Family Welfare shall separately issue advisories to healthcare workers and vaccine beneficiaries to encourage people in order to be aware of suspected thromboembolic symptoms occurring within 20 days after receiving any COVID-19 vaccine (particularly Covishield).
Following are some of the symptoms:
- breathlessness
- pain in chest
- pain in limbs/pain on pressing limbs or swelling in limbs (arm or calf)
- multiple, pinhead size red spots or bruising of skin in an area beyond the injection site
- persistent abdominal pain with or without vomiting
- seizures in the absence of previous history of seizures with or without vomiting
- severe and persistent headache with or without vomiting (in the absence of previous history of migraine or chronic headache)
- weakness/paralysis of limbs or any particular side or part of the body (including face)
- persistent vomiting without any obvious reason
- blurred vision or pain in eyes or having double vision
- change in mental status or having confusion or depressed level of consciousness
- Any other symptom or health condition which is of concern to the recipient or the family