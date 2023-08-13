Government of India plans to replace VIP vehicle’s sirens with flute and tabla music

New Delhi: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has revealed about Central government’s new plan to curb the persistent VIP culture in the country. The government is planning to replace the loud sirens with soothing sounds on VIP vehicles that minimize noise pollution.

The Union Minister added that a new policy is being formulated where the siren sounds could be replaced with the sound of soothing Indian musical instruments like flute, tabla, and shankh.

During a public address in Maharashtra’s Pune on Saturday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “Controlling sound pollution is very important. I am lucky that I got an opportunity to end the red light (beacon) on VIP’s vehicle. Now, I am planning to put an end to sirens on VIP vehicles.”

“I am making a policy in which the siren sound would be replaced by the sound of Basuri (flute), tabla, and `shankh`. I want people to be relieved from noise pollution,” he added.