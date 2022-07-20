Government Of India Extends Work From Home! See Details Here

By WCE 2
work from home
Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images

A new Nationwide policy said work from home (WFH) may be extended to 50% of the employees,  for a maximum period of one-year at once.

The Department of Commerce has notified a new rule 43A for WFH in Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006.

The ministry said the notification was issued on demand from the industry to make a provision for a countrywide uniform WFH policy across all Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The notification said that these employees namely:

  • of IT/ITeS SEZ units,
  • employees who are temporarily incapacitated,
  • employees who are travelling,
  • who are working offsite

However, the development commissioner of an SEZ has been empowered to allow such a relief for a higher number of employees that is more than 50%.

A special economic zone (SEZ) is a geographical region that has economic laws that are more liberal than a country’s domestic economic laws.

It is noteworthy that, India has specific laws for its SEZs.

The ministry said SEZ units will provide for both equipment and secured connectivity for WFH so that employees can perform authorized operations of the units.

The permission to take out the equipment is co-terminus with the permission given to an employee, the ministry added.

You might also like
Nation

Shocking! Woman SI mowed down by speeding vehicle in Ranchi

Nation

India logs 20,557 Covid cases, 40 deaths

State

Petrol and diesel prices today; Fuel rate increases in Bhubaneswar

Nation

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for traffic due to landslides

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.