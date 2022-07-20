Government Of India Extends Work From Home! See Details Here

A new Nationwide policy said work from home (WFH) may be extended to 50% of the employees, for a maximum period of one-year at once.

The Department of Commerce has notified a new rule 43A for WFH in Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006.

The ministry said the notification was issued on demand from the industry to make a provision for a countrywide uniform WFH policy across all Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The notification said that these employees namely:

of IT/ITeS SEZ units,

employees who are temporarily incapacitated,

employees who are travelling,

who are working offsite

However, the development commissioner of an SEZ has been empowered to allow such a relief for a higher number of employees that is more than 50%.

A special economic zone (SEZ) is a geographical region that has economic laws that are more liberal than a country’s domestic economic laws.

It is noteworthy that, India has specific laws for its SEZs.

The ministry said SEZ units will provide for both equipment and secured connectivity for WFH so that employees can perform authorized operations of the units.

The permission to take out the equipment is co-terminus with the permission given to an employee, the ministry added.