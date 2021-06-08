New Delhi: The Government of India has issued revised guidelines on national Covid vaccination program which is built on World Health Organization guidelines and global best practices.

A systematic end-to-end planning is being implemented through effective and efficient participation of States/UTs and the people at large.

The revised guidelines shall come into effect from June 21.

Following are the lost of Revised Guidelines:

GoI shall procure 75% of the vaccines from the manufacturers in the country. The vaccines procured shall continue to be provided free of cost to States/UTs.

The vaccination shall be prioritized as the following-

1. Health Care Workers

2. Front Line Workers

3. Citizens more than 45 years of age

4. Citizens whose second dose has become due

5. Citizens 18 years & above

Vaccine doses provided free of cost shall be allocated to States/UTs based on criteria such as population, disease burden and the progress of vaccination. Wastage of vaccine will affect

GoI shall provide States/UTs the advance information of vaccine doses to be supplied to them. States/UTs should further allocate doses well in advance to districts and vaccination centers. They should also put in the public domain.

Domestic vaccine manufacturers are given the option to also provide vaccines directly to private hospitals. This would be restricted to 25% of their monthly production.

The price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each vaccine manufacturer.

The private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charges.

All citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free vaccination. Those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use private hospital’s vaccination centres.

The CoWIN platform provides every citizen the facility of conveniently and safely pre booking vaccination appointments.

All government and private vaccination centers would also provide onsite registration facility, available both for individuals as well as groups of individuals, for which detailed procedure is to be finalized and published by States/UTs, in order to minimize any inconvenience to citizens.

States may also optimally utilize the Common Service Centres and Call Centres to facilitate prior booking by citizens.

The Covid vaccination in the country had started with vaccination to all Health Care Workers. The program was expanded and included vaccination of Front Line Workers, citizens more than 60 years of age, citizens more than 45 years of age and eventually citizens more than 18 years of age.