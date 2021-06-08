Government Fixes Rate For Covaxin, Covishield & Sputnik V Vaccines, See Details

price of covid vaccines

New Delhi:  The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday fixed the charges for administration of COVID vaccines by private hospitals. The price for the administration of Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V has been decided based on the prices that have been currently declared by vaccine manufacturers.

According to reports, the price of Covishield has been fixed at Rs 780, Covaxin at Rs 1,410, and Sputnik V at Rs 1,145.

The decision came a day after the Centre modified its vaccine procurement strategy that enabled greater access to vaccines at regional levels.

As per the revised guidelines for implementation covid vaccination program, the domestic manufacturers are given the option to provide vaccines directly to private hospitals. This would be restricted to 25% of their monthly production.

The price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each manufacturer. The private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charges.

