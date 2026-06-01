Government clears five names for appointment as Supreme Court judges, know names

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New Delhi: The Central Government has appointed five new judges to the Supreme Court. The appointment of judges was approved on today and a notification was issued by the Law Ministry the same day.

The names of newly appointed judges:

Justice Sheel Nagu

Justice Shree Chandrashekhar

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva

Justice Arun Palli

Venkita Subramani Mohana

The names were recommended to the Union Government on May 22nd and 27th during the meeting of the Supreme Court Collegium. The appointments were then cleared by the Union Government. The newly elevated judges are expected to take oath in few days. The judges will start their tenure soon in the top court.

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This month, Union Government headed by Narendra Modi had cleared the proposal for increasing the number of Supreme Court judges from 33 to 38, including the Chief Justice of India. This decision has been taken in order to reduce the burden of work from the top court of India.

Look at the post here:

In exercise of the power conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following as Judges of the Supreme Court of India. I convey my best wishes to them:- pic.twitter.com/WxHaRYWF6p — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) June 1, 2026

Also Read: President Murmu approves increasing Supreme Court Judge strength from 34 to 38