Government bans Ola, Rapido, Uber bike and taxi services in Delhi

Delhi government has decided to ban bike and taxi services provided by Ola, Uber, and Rapido in the national capital. The decision was taken stating that the companies have violated the Motor Vehicles Act, of 1988, which makes the aggregators liable for a fine of ₹1 lakh.

The Delhi Transport Department reported that the drivers of the two-wheelers commercial services like Ola, Uber, and Rapido are using private bikes. On the basis of this, the Delhi government has considered drivers of these companies using private bikes on a commercial basis for carrying passengers on hire as a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The Transport Department of the Delhi Government has issued a notice in this regard. According to the notice, a fine of Rs.5,000 can be imposed for the first offense, while for the second offense, a fine of Rs.10,000 and imprisonment of up to 1 year can be imposed.

In addition, the driver can also lose his license for 3 months under these circumstances.

Further in the notice, the government said that some app-based companies are violating the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

If these violations happen on a private bike, then the company, presenting itself as an aggregator, will have to pay a heavy fine of Rs. 1 lakh. It is to be noted that with the amendments made in the Motor Vehicles Act in 2019, it was made clear that aggregators cannot operate without a valid license.