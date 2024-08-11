Gopi Bahu in real life! Woman seen cleaning guns with brush in MP, Watch viral video

Morena: A video of a woman was seen cleaning guns with laundry soaps and brushes in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district is going viral over the internet.

After the video went viral, police busted an illegal gun factory in the area. The incident has come to the fore from Ganeshpura village under Mahua Police limit of the district.

In the video making rolls over the internet, the woman can be seen scrubbing guns with a brush to polish them. After the video reached to the police, the cops conducted a raid and arrested the woman’s husband, Shakti Kapoor Sakhwar, and her father-in-law, Biharilal.

During the raid, the cops unearthed a 315 bore double-barrel gun, a 315 bore pistol, a 32 bore pistol, and several partially finished weapons. They also seized materials and tools used in the manufacture of these illegal arms.

Following the raid, the accused were arrested and they revealed that they were operating the illegal gun factory for nearly six months. The cops are presently investigating into the matter and have registered a case under the Arms Act.

Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.