Google’s Mumbai office receives threat call, 1 arrested from Hyderabad

Mumbai: Google’s Mumbai office on Monday received a threat call that a bomb had been planted at Google’s Pune office.

Google’s Pune office was put on alert for a short time following the threat call that turned out to be a hoax, according to PTI. Police also said that the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and Pune police reached the location and conducted extensive searches.

The man who is alleged to have made the call has been identified as Panayam Shivanand, a native of Hyderabad. The police added that the man had been taken into custody and that during his interrogation, he admitted that he had called while intoxicated.

Panayam Shivanand has been charged by the Mumbai police for making the threatening phone call. The police are currently investigating the matter and gathering further information.