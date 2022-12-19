Good news! Govt to give LPG cylinder for just Rs 500, check details

Good news for the people. Now the LPG cylinder will cost just Rs 500. This announcement was made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today.

While addressing a public meeting in the presence of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Gehlot made the announcement saying that people under BPL and Ujjwala categories will be given gas cylinders for Rs 500 each from April 1, 2023.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister’s announcement comes as a huge relief for the people as currently, they are paying more than Rs 1050 for a cooking gas cylinder.