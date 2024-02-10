Good news for social media creators, govt to reward them in first National Creator Award

New-Delhi: The central government is set to announce the national creators awards to recognise new-age influencers and creators in the country.

According to sources, these first of its kind awards are given for recognising the Gen Z that is the young generation that are deeply engrossed in the social media.

The awards will be given to nearly 20 categories, that includes influencers from platforms like Youtube and Instagram.

It also includes, that there will a category for those who have spread the country’s culture internationally.

So, other categories include green champions, swachhta ambassadors, agro creators and tech creators. They even informed that there will be awards that recognise movies in different languages and categories.

