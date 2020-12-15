The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and Department of Posts (DoP) have launched their digital payment app ‘DakPay’. This app has been launched to bring digital financial inclusion to every corner of the country, said the Ministry of Communications while launching this app.

‘DakPay’ offers features such as India Post and IPPB Digital Financial and Assisted Banking Services through the postal network. Let’s take a look at some of its special features

Through ‘DakPay’, customers can send money through Domestic Money Transfers i.e. DMT. Apart from this, you can also send money by scanning QR codes. Payments can be made to any service or merchant through a virtual debit card and UPI. The app will also help in creating a cashless ecosystem through biometric. With this, customers of any bank will get interoperable banking services, will also be able to pay utility bills. Through this, banking services and postal products can be availed online. Through this, the customer can take advantage of postal financial services from home.

At the launch of this app, Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad praised the efforts of India Post Payments Bank. He said that even in the times of Corona epidemic crisis, by providing AePS financial services to the people at home, they have financially empowered those who were far away from the banking system.

Earlier, the IPPB introduced the DLC service for pensioners. Through which pensioners could submit digital life certificates from home. A small fee has to be paid for this. The postal network has 1.55 lakh offices, of which 1.35 lakh is present in rural areas. It employs a total of 30,000 employees.

