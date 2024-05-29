Good news for Indigo female passengers, now they can choose seats next to other women

New-Delhi: Good news for Indigo female passengers, now they will be able to see which seats have been pre-booked by other women during web check-in and according to that they can select seats according to their safety and comfort.

The airline said, they have introduced this feature to make travel experience more comfortable for the female passengers.

“It is specifically tailored to PNRs (Passenger Name Records) with women travellers solo as well as part of family bookings (this is) currently in pilot mode aligning with our ‘girl power’ ethos,” the airline said in a statement.

They started this move after untoward incidents took in the flights in the past like a professor was sexually assaulted a doctor on Delhi-Mumbai Indigo flight in July 2023 and a woman was groped on a Mumbai-Guwahati IndiGo flight in September 2023.