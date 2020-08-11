The government of Gujarat on Monday announced a new scheme Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana for the farmers of the state. Under this scheme, farmers will get compensation without any premium for the damage done to the crop due to drought, excessive rains or unseasonal rains. Due to this, 56 lakh farmers of the state will be benefited; each farmer will be given a maximum compensation of up to 1 lakh rupees.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told in a press conference in Gandhinagar on Monday that for 56 lakh farmers of the state, the government is providing this crop insurance facility at zero premium.

How much compensation will be received:

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that this time we are implementing Mukjya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana in place of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), because the insurance companies for PMFBY demanded very high premium from us. He said that between June and November, due to floods or unseasonal rains, the kharif crop of farmers is ruined many times, then the government will give compensation of four hectares. Damage will be given for a maximum of four hectares at a loss of up to 60 percent of the crop at Rs 20 thousand per hectare and at a loss of more than 60 percent at the rate of Rs 25 thousand per hectare.

Chief Minister Rupani said that on an average a premium of Rs 1800 crore has to be paid, while this time the insurance companies had demanded a premium of Rs 4500 crore from us. After this, we launched our scheme, for this farmers will not have to pay any premium. They will get crop insurance of up to 1 lakh without paying any premium. Kharif crops will be included in this scheme. Apart from this, if the crop was destroyed due to natural disaster, the farmer can also apply for compensation under the State Disaster Response Fund.