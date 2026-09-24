Goldy Brar gang operative wanted in more than 11 serious cases nabbed in Ahmedabad

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Ahmedabad: An operative of the gangster Goldy Brar gang was arrested in a joint operation by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Ahmedabad Rural Special Operations Group (SOG), and Delhi Police, the officials said on Thursday.

The accused Aarif, alias ‘Pistol’, a notorious operative belonging to the Goldy Brar gang, was held from the Vejalpur area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in a late-night operation.

According to the Crime Branch, the accused was wanted in connection with more than 11 serious cases, including attempted murder, firing, and extortion. He was arrested following intelligence-based operations carried out across multiple locations.

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According to the investigation, Arif was allegedly an important operational link for the syndicate. He allegedly helped make threatening calls through Dubai on behalf of Goldy Brar and assisted in running a large-scale extortion racket.

The accused had allegedly been frequently changing locations and concealing his identity to evade tracking by agencies across multiple states, the officials said.

The gangster was wanted by the Special Cell Delhi.