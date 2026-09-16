Gold worth Rs 1.88 cr hidden in 3 capsules seized at Delhi IGI Airport

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New-Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) intercepted a Bangladeshi passenger allegedly carrying gold worth around Rs 1.88 crore concealed in the form of chemical paste at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The passenger had arrived in Delhi from Jeddah and was scheduled to travel onward to Dhaka. The gold was allegedly hidden inside his undergarments in three capsules containing chemical paste.

As per information, the passenger was intercepted by CISF personnel in the international transit area during a detailed security check. Further examination led to the detection of three capsules concealed in his undergarments.

The capsules contained chemical paste, from which a total of 1.346 kg of gold was recovered. The value of the seized gold was assessed at approximately Rs 1.88 crore.

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Following the recovery, Customs officials seized the gold under Section 110 of the Customs Act. The passenger was arrested under Section 104 of the Act.

During questioning, the passenger admitted that the gold had been brought from Jeddah and was intended to be handed over to another person in Delhi. The passenger was travelling through Delhi as an international transit passenger and was scheduled to continue his journey to Dhaka.

Later, the customs have launched a further investigation to ascertain the source of the gold and establish the complete smuggling network involved in the case.