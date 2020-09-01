gold in bhubaneswar
Photo Credit: Job Vacancy

Gold Prices Today In Bhubaneswar, Check Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The gold rates in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, witnessed some minor changes in last 24 hours. There is slight rise in the prices of yellow metal continues in the Indian market.

As on Tuesday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams was recorded  Rs 54,050 while 22 carats/10 grams was recorded as Rs 49,550.

On Monday, the gold prices for 24 carats/10 grams and 22 carats/ 10 grams were recorded as Rs 54,040 and Rs 49,540 respectively.

On the other hand the rates of silver was recorded as Rs 66,610 per 1 kg.

Today’s gold price In various cities of India:

Photo Credit: Goodreturns

 

 

