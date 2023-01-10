GoFirst flight takes off as 50+ passengers keep waiting in bus

The stranded passengers on the GoFirst flight hurdled to Twitter expressing their disappointment over the incident.

2023-01-10
gofirst flight

A GoFirst flight en route to Delhi from Bengaluru allegedly took off while over 50 passengers were still waiting in the bus. The incident was a sheer case of miscommunication between the staff and the crew in the plane. A total of 54 passengers were left stranded as the plane made its flight. In an attempt to rectify the error, the airline flew the passengers in another plane, a few hours later.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered for a report from the airline on the same. In a statement, he said,”We have sought a report from the airline and appropriate action shall be taken afterwards.”

The stranded passengers hurdled to Twitter expressing their disappointment over the incident. The Tweets read, “Dear @GoFirstairways, Not a single person to inform customers whether the flight will fly or not. It was supposed to be on air now, but forget the airline, there is not a single person standing to inform too. Never make the mistake of thinking to Go First. #GoLast

One of the passengers also tweeted saying, “Most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways, 5:35 am Boarded the bus for aircraft 6:30 am Still in the bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, the driver stopped the bus after being forced. Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence!”

Replying to all such comments on Twitter, GoFirst flight airlines tweeted saying, “We are sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

