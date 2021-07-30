 ‘Goa’s non-vaccinated population likely to be affected by 3rd wave’: State Health Minister

By IANS
Vishwajit Rane
Image Credits: IANS

Panaji: Goa’s non-vaccinated population is likely to be affected the most in case a third wave of the pandemic hits the coastal state, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday.

“The non-vaccinated category of the population is likely to be affected the most incase of a third wave occurrence. The symptoms that may occur depends from person to person and type of variant,” Rane told the state Legislative Assembly in a written reply to a question from Congress MLA Aleixo Lourenco.

Related News

Goa Lockdown From Thursday To Monday: CM Pramod Sawant

Over 26% Goa Covid Frontline Warriors Not Vaccinated: Health…

Rane also said that it was not possible to provide a definite time frame for the arrival of the third wave.

“Occurrence of (the) third waveAof Covid dependsA on various factors and at the moment giving (a) definite time frame of its occurrence is not possible,” Rane said.

The state has so far reported more than 1.71 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases and 3,144 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

You might also like
Nation

CBSE 12th Results published: Check your results here

Nation

46 monkeys poisoned, stuffed in a bag and beaten to death in Karnataka’s Hassan

Nation

CBSE 12th Results to be published today: Check timing and other details

State

66 fresh fatalities of Covid-19 recorded in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.