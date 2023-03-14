Goa tourists attacked with swords and knives, 3 arrested

Goa: A Delhi-based family was attacked with swords and knives by the staff of a hotel in Arjuna, Goa.

The incident came to light after Jatin Sharma, one of the family members, posted a story about his ordeal on Instagram.

Jatin’s social media account reveals that he had complained to the manager about the hotel staff, which led to the staff’s dismissal.

Later, Jatin’s family was attacked by nearly four people, he said in his Instagram post.

The Anjuna Police had at first enrolled a case under Segment 324 and had captured four individuals regarding the case.

The four were later released on warning.

Later, the police added Section 307 to the FIR and re-arrested three of the accused. After the matter came to the attention of higher authorities and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ordered strict action in the case.

Taking to Twitter, the Goa chief minister wrote, “Today’s violent incident in Anjuna is shocking and intolerable. I have directed the Police to take the harshest action against the perpetrators.”

“Such anti-social elements are a threat to the peace and safety of the people in the State, and will be dealt with strictly,” Sawant added.