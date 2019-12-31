Goa: Police warn against drunken, drug-induced revelry

Panaji (Goa): Drunken and narcotics-induced revelry and drunken driving will be on the radar of the Goa Police during the New Year festivities in the coastal state, state Deputy Inspector General Parmaditya said on Tuesday.

District police officials have been directed to beef up police presence in areas, which are likely to see high footfalls, especially in the coastal belt, which sees the presence of hundreds of thousands of tourists, especially during New Year eve festivities, he told reporters here.

“We are issuing advisory for tourists. Goa is a happening tourist destination. But they should please ensure that they enjoy responsibly. And remember that consuming drugs or alcohol, may result in legal action,” Parmaditya said, adding that instructions had been issued to all police personnel on duty to crack down on drugs or alcohol-induced public revelry.

“We have also issued a traffic advisory to avoid congestion. Strict legal action will be taken against drunken driving. The Anti-Narcotics Squad has also been directed to keep an eye on drug trade or consumption,” Parmaditya said.

He also said that police personnel attached to the North and the South District wings of the state police had been directed to beef up presence of uniformed personnel in public places.

“Special Branch teams have also been deployed in the coastal belt to gather intelligence,” Parmaditya also said.

Well-known as a beach and nightlife tourism destination, Goa witnesses peak tourist footfalls in the festive season leading up to New Year, during which hundreds of thousands of tourists arrive in the coastal state. Last year, Goa attracted more than seven million tourists.