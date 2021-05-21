Goa Extends Covid Curfew Till May End

goa lockdown
Panaji: The Goa government extended the Covid-19 curfew on Friday till May 31. The ongoing lockdown was scheduled to end on May 23.

The decision has been taken by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant after the state cabinet meeting was held.

The essential services will remain operation in the state during the period as earlier. All the Stores selling essential items, grocery shops, liquor stores are allowed to stay open from 7 am to 1 pm.

The medical stores and restaurant kitchens shall be allowed to function from 7 am to 7 pm during the curfew period.

The coastal state registered 1,582 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally of infections to 1,41,567.

