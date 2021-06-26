Goa-Delhi Rajdhani Express derails inside tunnel, major mishap averted

By IANS
Goa-Delhi Rajdhani Express derails
(Photo: IANS)

Mumbai: The front wheel of the locomotive hauling the Nizamuddin-Madgaon Rajdhani Superfast Special, derailed while it zoomed through a tunnel in Ratnagiri, officials said here on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 4.15 a.m. as the train sped between Ukshi and Bhoke stations in the Karbude Tunnel on the Konkan Railway route.

The mishap occurred owing to a boulder crash in the tunnel, but there are no injuries to any passengers, most of whom were sleeping at that time in the train.

A KRC official said that am accident relief van with re-railing equipment has started for the accident site to ensure early clearance of the blocked coastal rail route.

You might also like
Nation

WATCH: Bank guard in UP allegedly shoots customer for not wearing mask

Nation

CBSE Class 10, 12 optional exams to be held in August, says Ramesh Pokhriyal

Nation

Centre approves Covid-19 vaccines for pregnant women

Nation

India reports below 50k Covid positive cases; 1,183 death in last 24 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.