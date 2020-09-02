Goa CM Pramod Sawant Tests Positive for Covid-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Goa: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has tested postive for coronavirus, he informed through Twitter on Wednesday.

“I wish to inform all that I have been detected Covid-19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation,” Sawant said

“I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions,” he added.

Goa has so far reported a total of 18,006 coronavirus cases, with 194 deaths.

You might also like
Nation

No Question Hour In Monsoon Session Of Parliament Due To Covid-19

Nation

First Arrest In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, Details Inside

Business

Check Petrol And Diesel Prices In Bhubaneswar, Click Here For Details

Business

Gold Price For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar, Check Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7