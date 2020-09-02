Goa: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has tested postive for coronavirus, he informed through Twitter on Wednesday.

“I wish to inform all that I have been detected Covid-19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation,” Sawant said

“I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions,” he added.

Goa has so far reported a total of 18,006 coronavirus cases, with 194 deaths.