Girlfriend burns male friend alive under guise of ‘western-style’ proposal

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Bengaluru: A 27-year-old man was set ablaze by his girlfriend after she felt he was ignoring her, in Anjana Nagar under the Byadarahalli police station limits in Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon. The police have detained the woman

As per reports, the victim, identified as Kiran, a native of Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru. The accused, Prema (27), is a resident of Anjana Nagar.

Both worked at the same telecom company near Bashyam Circle in Rajajinagar and had been in a relationship for nearly two years.

As per reports, the woman had invited Kiran over her place when her mother and brother were out. And under the guise of a western-style proposal, tied his hands, blindfolded him, and poured petrol and kerosene on him and set ablaze. Kiran died on the spot.

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Police said the incident occurred between 1.30 pm and 1.45 pm on Tuesday. It is suspected that Prema had pre-planned the murder after she felt he was ignoring her.

Police discovered that Prema had recorded the entire incident on her mobile phone. The footage has been seized.

A case of murder has been registered at the Byadarahalli Police Station, and investigation is currently underway.