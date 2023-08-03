Girl students wearing burqa denied entry in college in Mumbai

Mumbai: In a recent incident, a college in Mumbai reportedly denied entry to girl students wearing burqas due to the college’s uniform policies. The incident took place on August 2 at Acharya College in Chembur.

Owing to the incident, students and parents initiated a protested against the move. The situation was controlled only after the police intervened in the matter and pacified the protestors.

Speaking about the incident, the college principal stated that the college had recently implemented a dress code. She also said that the mandates were clearly conveyed to the students and parents well in advance. She said that the new dress code policy was discussed with the parents in a meeting on May 1.

She mentioned that the dress code policy had mentioned the ban on burqa, hijab, scarves, or dupattas over uniforms. The Muslim girls on the other hand, said that stepping out of their houses without a burqa made them feel uncomfortable. They requested to be allowed to enter the college premises with their burqas on.

Adhering to their demands, the college issued another notice, later in the evening. The notice mentioned that girls would now be allowed to get inside the college premises with their burqas. However, they would have to remove it in the girls common room before entering the classrooms.

Back in 2022, a similar incident in Karnataka had sparked controversy; where Muslim girl-students were denied entry into a college in Udupi for allegedly going against the dressing policy of the college.