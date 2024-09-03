Girl sexually abused by 3 including Instagram friend on SUV in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: A girl was allegedly gang-raped by as many as three people including her Instagram friend on a SUV vehicle. Allegedly, later she was also gang raped in a hotel. However, she somehow escaped and lodged police complaint.

As per reports, the girl was befriended by a man on Instagram. On the pretext of providing work in films, the man invited and accordingly, the girl reportedly came from Kanpur to Lucknow to meet him.

Police reportedly said that after coming to Lucknow, the accused introduced her to two friends. However, later the three took the girl to Barabanki Road in an SUV and allegedly gang-raped her in the vehicle. Further, they later also took her to a hotel in Matiari in the Chinhat area and again allegedly gang-raped her.

However, the girl then somehow escaped from the clutches of the accused and lodged complaint with Chinhat police. Accordingly, the police registered a case against the accused persons and initiated investigation. Reportedly, two of the accused persons have been detained so far. The incident took place in Matiyari area on August 28.

As per reports, the three accused persons were identified from the CCTV footage.