Girl killed as fire breaks out at electric bike showroom in Bengaluru, watch

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident a 20 year old girl was killed following a massive fire that broke out at an electric bike showroom in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The incident took place near the Rajkumar road in Bengaluru’s Rajaji Nagar area.

As per reports, the girl, who was an employee of the electric bike showroom fell victim to the massive fire mishap. The reason of the fire is said to be a short circuit that started in an electric bike which spread setting fire to the whole showroom.

As per reports, the girl employee was working as a receptionist at the time of the incident. While other employees managed to get outside, she got trapped inside. By the time the fire services personnel reached the place and rescued her, she had already sustained severe burn injury. Later, she was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to the injury.

Watch the video here: