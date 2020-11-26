Girl Dies As Mother Denies To Take Her To Marriage Party

Muzaffarnagar: An eight-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh apparently died when she allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home in Muzaffarnagar district.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) of Charthawal police station, Dharmendra Singh, by the time police reached the spot for investigation, the family members of the girl had already buried the body.

The incident took place in Nirdhana village. Apparently the drastic step was taken on Wednesday after her mother refused to take her along to a wedding ceremony.

The family members said the girl had been pressurising her mother to take her to the wedding ceremony of a relative but she instead took her son to the function.

According to villagers, the girl had locked the door from inside and hanged herself. The family members and some locals broke open the door and found her hanging.

The SHO said that the matter is being probed.

(IANS)