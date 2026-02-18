Girl dies after jumping off moving train after being denied permission to enter Tenth Board Exam center in Patna

Advertisement

Patna: A disturbing incident took place in which a girl jumped off a moving train after being denied permission to enter the exam hall to appear 10 Board examinations. The suicidal incident took place near Maharajchak village of Patna in Bihar yesterday.

The victim is identified as Komal Kumari, a class 10 student and the eldest daughter of her family. It is reported that she was at her relatives place in Maharajchak village which was 6 kilometers away from the exam center. Komal was 15 minutes late for the entry inside the exam center and the reason behind her being late to the exam center is not known yet.

It is also said that Komal repeatedly requested at the gate of the examination center but she was not allowed to go inside. Following which, she got disappointed and left from the exam centre to return back home by a train. While returning by the train, Komal decided to end her life by jumping from the moving train between Taregna and Masaurhi Court stations. Later, she was immediately rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to her injuries.

Advertisement

As per reports, her body was not identified initially but after police sharing her picture on social media she was recognised by her villagers, who were later able to inform her family about her death.

Moreover, this incident has raised concerns about the youth being denied for entering the examination center even after being one minute late.

Also Read: Bank employee killed in horrific bike crash in Bengaluru