Girl celebrates birthday near father’s grave who died of Covid

By IANS
Koppal (Karnataka): A heart-breaking video of an eight-year-old girl celebrating her birthday along with her family members near the grave of her father has gone viral in Karnataka.

Spandana had lost her father Mahesh Konasagara to Covid last May. His body was buried in their agricultural field. Spandana, who shared a special bond with her father, wanted to celebrate her birthday on Monday at the place where her father rested.

Her family members agreed to the proposal and made arrangements for the birthday celebration as per the wishes of the girl. Spandana, dressed in White and Blue cut the cake and placed the first piece of cake on her father’s grave. She prayed to her father in heaven after offering the cake.

This was one of the most touching moments for her family with her way of connecting with her father.

