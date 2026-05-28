Giant wheel collapses at Kerala amusement park, 2 children among 5 injured

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Thiruvananthapuram: Five people, including two children, were injured after a giant wheel ride collapsed at Happyland Amusement Park in Vembayam near Thiruvananthapuram.

The injured were identified as Manorathi (54), Seemani (49), Malini (49), Shyam Daniel (14) and Rose (16), all tourists from Nagercoil.

The incident took place around 2 pm during holiday rush at the amusement park under the Venjaramoodu police station limits.

As per reports, there was failure in the welding joints and supporting metal structure caused the ride to break apart while it was operating.

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Personnel from the Kerala Police and fire and rescue services rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.

One woman who suffered serious injuries was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, for medical aid.

Later, Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

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