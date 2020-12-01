GHMC Elections 2020: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

By WCE 1

Hyderabad: The voting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls are underway amid tight security on tuesday.

The voting started at 7 AM and will conclude at 6 PM. The voting will be conducted at 150 divisions.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to conduct the polls in a free and fair manner.

The election authorities are conducting the polls through paper ballots instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The polling will take place following Covid-19 regulations.

Face mask is mandatory for the voters coming to polling stations. Those not wearing masks will not be allowed into the polling station.

A total number of 74,67, 256 people are eligible to cast their votes, including 38.89.637 men and 35,76,941 women.

