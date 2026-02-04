Ghaziabad: Three minor sisters dead after jumping from 9th floor building, probe underway

Advertisement

Ghaziabad: Three minor sisters died after jumping off the 9th floor of their residential building in Ghaziabad during the late hours of Tuesday.

The tragic incident took place at around 2:15 am last night under Tila Mod Police Limits in the Loni area.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Atul Kumar Singh, stated that the deceased minor girls have been identified as Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), daughters of Chetan Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The ACP further stated that the minors were immediately taken to a 50-bed hospital, where they were declared dead.

“The Police Response Vehicle (PRV) received information at approximately 2:15 am that three girls had jumped from the balcony from 9th floor in Bharat City, located in the Tilamod police station area, and had died at the scene. Upon reaching the scene and conducting an investigation, it was confirmed that the three girls, identified as Nishika (approximately 16 years old), Prachi (approximately 14 years old), and Pakhi (approximately 12 years old), daughters of Chetan Kumar, had died due to the fall. They were taken by ambulance to the 50-bed hospital in Loni, where doctors declared all three girls dead. The police are conducting further legal proceedings,” the ACP said.

The reason behind the incident is not yet known. However, it is being said that they used to play an online task-based game.

An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

