Ghaziabad gang-rape case: Woman made up story & put fake allegation for Rs 25 lakh land

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Police today made shocking revelations in the alleged abduction and gang-raping of a 40-year-old woman which was reported in Delhi NCR on October 18.

According to Ghaziabad Police, the woman hatched her own abduction and gang-rape with the help of her three friends to grab a property of 53 Lakh over which she had a dispute with the five accused persons.

It is to be noted here that the woman, a resident of Delhi, was found lying near Ghaziabad’s Ashram Road on October 18. Police rescued her and admitted at hospital for treatment.

During her interrogation, the woman alleged that she was kidnapped and gang-raped by five persons.

Based on her allegation, police started an investigation into the matter and arrested the persons she had accused them of raping her.

The incident made the headlines after DCW Chief Swati Maliwal compared the incident to Nirbhaya case and claimed that the woman was found with a rod inserted inside her. However, doctors had refuted her allegation saying that no such injury was found on her body.

In course of the further probe into the matter, the Ghaziabad Police too came to know that she had hatched the conspiracy to file a rape case on the five men.

Meanwhile, police have arrested three accomplices of the woman named Azaad, Gaurav and Afzal. The woman will also be arrested after she is discharged from the hospital.