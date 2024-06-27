Get huge cash prize by taking part in contest for designing logo and tagline, check details

Designing logo and tagline for GMRL: The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) is a Joint Venture (JV) Company of Government of India (GoI) and Government of Haryana (GoH) which has been recently incorporated to implement Mass Rapid Transport Projects to be undertaken with 50:50 equity contributions by Government of India & Government of Haryana.

Presently, GMRL is implementing the project of metro connectivity from Millennium City Center Gurugram to Cyber City Gurugram with a spur to Dwarka Expressway.

The GMRL, in collaboration with MyGov, invites the citizens to submit entries to provide visual identity to GMRL comprising of creative and original Logo and a catchy Tagline that communicates the essence of the company.

Technical Parameters:

Participants should upload the logo in JPEG/PNG format only.

The logo should be designed on a digital platform. The winner of the competition shall be required to submit the design in an “editable and open file format”. The winner would be asked to submit various adaptations of the logo (eg. in black & white, color, reverse print, etc.).

Participants should not imprint or watermark the logo design.

A small description should be provided to explain the concept of the logo and the suggested tagline.

The logo should be designed in colour. The size of the logo may vary from 4 cms X 4 cms to 60 X 60 cms.

The tagline should be catchy and should not be more than one line.

The tagline should be less than 10 words in Hindi or in English.

The logo should be usable on the website/social media such as Twitter/Facebook and on printed material such as b/w print material, stationery and signage.

Evaluation Criteria:

All the entries received by GMRL would be assessed for award by the Selection Committee.

Entries would be judged on the basis of elements of creativity, originality, composition, technical excellence, simplicity, artistic merit and visual impact and how well they communicate the essence of GMRL.

The decision of the Selection Committee would be final and binding on all the contestants and no clarifications would be issued to any participants for any of their decisions.

GMRL would have the right over the winning entry for registration as trademark and usage in a way felt appropriate by it. Winning participant would have no right or claim on the submitted design once the prize is handed over. GMRL shall not use the disqualified entries for any purpose and shall have no intellectual rights over the same.

Any legal proceedings arising out of the competition/ its entries/ winners shall be subject to local jurisdiction of Panchkula.

Gratifications:

The best entry for Logo will be rewarded a cash prize of Rs 40,000 and the best entry for Tagline (slogan) will be rewarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

Important dates:

Start Date: JUN 21, 2024

Last Date: JUL 21, 2024

23:45 PM IST (GMT +5.30 Hrs)

