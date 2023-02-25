German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India for two-day visit

New-Delhi: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in New Delhi on Saturday for a visit to India from February 25-26.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release, that Scholz is accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation, and his visit to India is the first standalone one by any German Chancellor since the commencement of the Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism between the two nations in 2011.

His visit to India is to further expand the overall bilateral relations in a number of key areas, including new technologies, clean energy and trade and investment.

He will also hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders will discuss bilateral, regional and global issues at around 11.45 am.

PM Modi and Scholz will also interact with CEOs and business leaders. Scholz will also meet President Droupadi Murmu.

He will proceed to Bengaluru on February 26, according to the MEA press release.